It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."

The remark prompted a couple of responses from Fiddy on Wednesday morning, who said, "Wtf am i trending for, I said i ain’t doing whatever that shit is they doing. I put they whole label out of business, f*ck with me if you want to. I would stay out of my way if i wasn’t me. LOL."

Now, Ja Rule has stepped into the conversation, calling into the Big Tigger Morning Show and discussing Fif's latest comments.

"You know, the feds' tactics, that's what they do, they treated us like a criminal mob organization. And when they do that, what they do is they suck all your resources. They shut you down financially. They take down your bank accounts, they take all your assets, they seize everything so that you can't fight," said Ja Rule. "So how you think I'm fighting a rap battle, I'm fighting a real fight! And then, on top of it all, come on man, I'm battling seventeen rappers. It ain't like I was just battling [50 Cent]. He likes to throw his hat on it like he was the guy, man, stop. Eminem made you, created you. You're nothing without that f*cking white boy. Stop it!"

Listen to Ja Rule's response below and let us know what you think.