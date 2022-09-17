50 Cent does not play about his image or his money. His 2019 lawsuit against Teairra Mari proved that he'd get his money by any means necessary.

On Friday (September 16), the Power creator defended himself against another false claim, which also lead to him suing a woman. According to reports, 50 is suing plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, for continuously posting an old photo of them together, leading people to believe that he went under the knife for penis enhancement surgery.

50 states in the lawsuit that he took the photo with Kogan in February 2020 because he thought she was a fan. However, her and her team used the pic to promote their penis enhancement services, much to 50's dismay. The Queens rapper says it wasn't a huge deal to him, until The Shade Room did a story with the business owner, and used said photo in the article. 50 denies ever going under the knife and wants Kogan's team to stop sharing the photo. In the suit, he claims the pic is "exposing him to ridicule, damaging his professional and personal reputation and violating his right to control his name and image."

50's lawsuit comes on the heels of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who allegedly claimed the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper was addicted to cocaine. Celebs suing folks for false accusations is nothing new. Earlier this year, Cardi B won a $1.25 million settlement in her defamation lawsuit against Youtube blogger Tasha K, who accused the Bronx rapper of having an STD. Last week, Cardi made it known that she still hasn't been paid by the Youtuber. "SEND MY CHECK," the "Hot Sh*t" star shared on Instagram.

