Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.

In response to the screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi wrote: "I don’t care what y’all say cause I bet the same people commenting were the same ones calling me weak, sensitive, and saying I needed tougher skin when a woman lied on my health, father, my mother, and harassed all my friends and family."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

She continued: "THIS is what I was fighting for while others laughed. Should we also talk about how people had their publicists verifying those platforms that did these things to me? Oh, Kyle let’s start posting all the shady shit people been liking about me and Megan too. Love ya! Byeeeeee."

Cardi even echoed the tweet she liked on Twitter afterward, writing, "It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it."

"They want to make me a villain so bad …but I’ll be that !!!!!" she added, referring to The Neighborhood Talk's post.

Cardi had filed a defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K back in 2019 and went on to win the case. In January 2022, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for general damages, and $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses, according to CNN.

It was reported by TMZ on Wednesday that Minaj was suing Marley Green, who goes by "Nosey Heaux" online, for alleging that the rapper has a drug problem. Minaj confirmed the report on social media afterward.

Check out Cardi's post below.