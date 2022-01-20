We've entered the fourth year in this ongoing legal battle between Teairra Mari and 50 Cent. These two have trolled one another and hurled insults over the years, but the fact remains that Teairra was ordered to pay Fif a $37K judgment. This all began when a sex tape of the singer went viral and later, Teairra filed a revenge porn lawsuit against the Rap mogul for reposting the clip. He clapped back and was awarded a $30K judgment, and additional fees were tacked on as 50 Cent continued to pursue Teairra Mari legally.

She has made it quite clear that she has no intentions of ever forking over Fif's money, but that hasn't stopped him from actively attempting to aggravate her to the bank. In fact, her defiance has only revved Fif up to ask the courts for more money or to seize her assets.

Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

We haven't heard much about this feud in some time, but Fif decided to reignite that controversy with a social media post. He uploaded the video of Teairra with her attorney at a press conference years ago and added a few more thoughts to the caption.

"[Eyeball emoji] Remember this, Smh she better give me my money. before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her," wrote Fif. There hasn't been word from Teairra Mari about her case with 50 Cent but she has surfaced on social media to share images of herself enjoying time with her man.

Check out Fif's post below.



