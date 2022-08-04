50 Cent has made a name for himself as the godfather of crime and drug related television. Now the Power creator is taking his talents to the podcast world to host a brand new show about the Flores twins, Peter and Jay, two Chicago-born drug-traffickers who were responsible for the downfall of legendary drug-lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. 50 took to social media to announce the news, tweeting, "New Heat on the way. If you liked Narcos, you’re going to be blown away by The Flores Twins. #GLG #GreenLightGang."

According to reports, the Queens mogul initially wanted the project (tentatively titled Cuate/twin:The Downfall of El Chapo) to be a television series, but ultimately teamed up with his longtime collaborators at Lionsgate to launch the respective podcast. Lionsgate recently launched Lionsgate Sound, a new division of the production company that will solely focus on telling stories through podcasts. The Downfall of El Chapo will tell the story of identical twins Peter and Jay Flores and how they used their drug kingpin status to infiltrate El Chapo's inner circle and ultimately betray him in order to save themselves from a life sentence in prison. The upcoming podcast will be a collaboration between Lionsgate Sound and 50's very own podcast company, G-Unit Audio.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the Power Series Finale Episode Screening. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ)

Producer and minority owner in Lionsgate Sound, Craig Piligian, shared of the company's latest partnership with the hip hop heavyweight, “We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows. With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.” The Downfall of El Chapo is set to launch with four other podcast shows as part of Lionsgate Sounds' new rollout, including an interview podcast hosted by Michael Nathanson entitled Playing Dead, as well as an FBI-focused show called A Nation for Thieves; and a podcast about near-death experiences entitled Died and Survived, hosted by Charlie Webster.

No release date for the upcoming series has been announced. But at least fans have something else to look forward to as the await the return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Will you be tuned in?

[via]