Power Book III: Raising Kanan hasn't even premiered yet but already, it's been renewed for a second season. The series begins this week, premiering on July 18 on Starz and executive producer 50 Cent is hyping it up by getting Power fans ready for the second season.

Raising Kanan is a prequel for Power. The third book in a growing universe, Kanan focuses on a younger version of 50 Cent's character, showing how he got involved in his Power dealings. According to 50, Raising Kanan has the potential to be an even bigger success than Power.

"Season 2 is lit," wrote the executive producer on Instagram, sharing that the series had already been renewed for a second season. "By the time you make it to episode 5 you’re gonna say Raising Kanan is better than POWER. Green Light Gang."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In addition to Raising Kanan, 50 Cent is also expanding the Power universe with other spin-offs including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan starts this week. Will you be watching?

In other 50 Cent-related news, the rap icon recently celebrated his forty-sixth birthday this week. He's also been tapped to produce another new series called Unrapped, which serves to become hip-hop's American Idol. Read more about that here.