druglord
- Pop Culture50 Cent Set To Host Podcast On El Chapo's Demise50 Cent is set to host a new podcast series on the lives of infamous drug traffickers The Flores Twins and their role in taking down drug-lord El Chapo. Byhnhh1.5K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Most Outrageous Trial Revelations: Spyware, Torture & Live BurialsEl Chapo lived a thousand lives in his 30 years as a Narco trafficker.ByDevin Ch17.1K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Narco Trial: Witness Says He Paid $100 Mill In Bribes To Ex-PresidentA star witness took the stand with some startling revelations about the Narco Kingpin.ByDevin Ch2.2K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Wife Has A "Special Xmas Gift" In The Works For Her HubbyEl Chapo's family ties stay with him for life.ByDevin Ch5.5K Views
- SocietyTrial Witness Recalls El Chapo Making Fun Of His "Box-Cut Denim Shorts"a key witness gets the last laugh over "El Chapo" Guzman.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.ByDevin Ch10.7K Views