Three years later and El Chapo is in jail on a life sentence for his reign as the leader of the El Sinaloa cartel in Mexico. The trial had many twists and turns but it was inevitable that the prosecutors were going after keeping El Chapo behind bars for the rest of his day. But, El Chapo is also the same guy that escaped prison twice before. While the likelihood of him escaping for the third time seems unlikely, his lawyers have filed a motion to appeal his sentence.

According to the New York Post, El Chapo's lawyer Mark Fernich is aiming to fight against the drug lord's life sentence that was handed down to him in a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday. The appeal comes after El Chapo made complaints that he was subject to an unfair trial due to alleged juror misconduct. There was a court order to the jury that stated that they must refrain from reading any media postings about the trial but an article emerged later claiming that several jurors violated the order.

“I was extradited to the US to have a fair trial, where justice would be blind to my fame and would not be a defining factor in the administration of justice,” El Chapo told the court.

Chapo isn't the only one who's complaining about the life sentence. The Independent reports that Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that Chapo's sentence was "inhumane." Which falls in line with what Chapo thinks about his new home at a Colorado supermax prison. Chapo said, "I drink unsanitary water, no air or sunlight, and the air pumped in makes my ears and throat hurt," adding, “This has been psychological, emotional and mental torture 24 hours a day.”