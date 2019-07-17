There are few men in El Chapo's position that have captivated an audience quite as he has. For years, the Mexican drug lord, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman, has been one of the most notoriously well-known criminals in the entire world. Whether he's escaping from prison, continuing his dirty work from behind bars or generally just being a badass, Guzman has captured the imagination of Hollywood with his wild story. Countless scripts have been written about El Chapo and now, his tale has officially come full circle because today, he was sentenced in front of a judge and as expected, he'll be spending the rest of his life in prison.

El Chapo's trial has been highly-publicized with many media outlets camping outside the court to get exclusive scoops on his legal developments. According to TMZ, Guzman has officially been sentenced to spend his life behind bars, learning his fate today. On top of his life sentence, Chapo also got an additional thirty years added to his sentence after being convicted on all ten counts he was facing.



STR/AFP/Getty Images

In case that wasn't enough, the drug kingpin will need to give up over $12 billion of dirty money he collected over the years. He appeared to be surprised by the verdict but gave his wife a thumbs up before being escorted out of court.

Do you think he'll escape again?