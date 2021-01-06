Dr. Dre is presently hospitalized, recovering after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this week. The rapper/producer has received prayers from all corners of the world, especially from members of the hip-hop community who have appreciated his contributions to the game for decades. 50 Cent previously wished Dr. Dre well through a public post on Instagram, but he's just finding out the news about the legend's house being burglarized last night by four men, who were later arrested. He reacted with a new post.

"Damn so everybody trying rob dre at once?" asked 50 Cent, likely referring to the ugly divorce that Dr. Dre is going through with Nicole Young. Fiddy has commented on their divorce in the past, siding with Dre and calling his estranged wife "crazy".

As previously mentioned, four men tried to break into Dre's home in Los Angeles last night, but security confronted them and called the police. They fled the scene, but officers caught up to them and arrested them.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Recently, Fiddy has been targeting people like Floyd Mayweather and Kal Dawson on his social media pages. He's been in a feud with the former for years, most recently coming after the boxing legend for getting an alleged beard transplant. As for Kal Dawson, 50 Cent watched his interview on VladTV and disputed claims that he made, asking the platform to remove the video from their website immediately.