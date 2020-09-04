50 Cent, never being one to bite his tongue, is tearing into Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, on Instagram. TMZ reports that Young is requesting nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support, following her divorce from Dre.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"These bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," 50 wrote on Instagram, Thursday night.

Following 25 years of marriage, the couple split earlier this year, resulting in a highly publicized separation. TMZ reports that Young filed legal documents that show she is seeking $1,936,399 per month in temporary support. In addition, she is hoping another $5 million gets tacked onto that to cover her legal fees. All told, the total cash hit for Dre would pass $800 million. The two filed for divorce two months ago.

In his defense, Dre claims Young signed a prenup when they first wed. Young admits this to be true, but says Dre tore-up the prenup later in marriage as a sign of his love. Dre disputes this story adamantly and is relying on the prenup to hold up.

Dre and Young married on May 25, 1996, and have two children together; however, by the time of the separation, the kids are now adults, thus preventing a further legal dilemma.

