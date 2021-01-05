50 Cent is back on the offensive, coming after VladTV and Kal Dawson for claims that were made during a recent interview. In the third part of Dawson's video interview series, he spoke about the time that Fiddy was shot nine times, claiming that he was there as well, also getting shot. Fif is calling out the interviewer and Dawson, stating that the information told in the interview is not true.

During the sit-down chat, Kal Dawson says that he was present when 50 Cent was infamously shot nine times, saying, "I was in the passenger seat, we pulled up in front of this house and we're sitting in the car. Some kid had a hoodie on and a ski mask and he started walking towards the vehicle and we paid him no mind but as he got closer he pulled out a gun and started shooting." Dawson says that they were alone in the car and that he was shot "a couple of times" in his arm and leg. 50 Cent has watched the video and he says that Kal Dawson is capping, targeting him on Instagram.

"I want this video taken down now," wrote 50 Cent, posting a screengrab of the interview on YouTube and writing "Fraudulent" over it.

Last night, Fiddy said that he would no longer entertain the bullsh*t, writing, "I'm not gonna do that it’s 2021, I'm on a different path", but it looks like he's right back on it, taking Kal Dawson on the ride.

