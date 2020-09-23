After being shot nine times in 2000, 50 Cent required surgery to remove the bullet fragments. After finding some fame a few years later though, he was visited by an old friend who came knocking at his door asking for money.

Recalling his infamous shooting twenty years ago, 50 Cent shared a story about how his surgeon got at him three years after the fact and asked for $32,000, alleging that he had skipped out on the bill. Fif clarified his side of the story.

"See how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what," said the rap legend, who was up early this morning to train for a secret project. "Boy it’s a good thing i learned not to care what people think of me. I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back looking for 32G’s. I said man, get the fuck outta here before you get shot. LOL."

Clearly, Fif wasn't interested in paying up. At that point, he had already healed up and was buzzing across the country. In his mind, there was no reason why he would send over his hard-earned dollars.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Recently, 50 Cent has had his blessings on point. He's been working his ass off during the pandemic, developing multiple shows for television, including the hit Power Book II: Ghost and several other spin-offs of the famous series.