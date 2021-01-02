Ja Rule and 50 Cent's longstanding beef has been well-documented over the years. In many ways, 50 Cent is credited for the downfall of Ja's career, although to this day, the two are still going back and forth. While some have grown tired of this feud, others still believe it is one of the best beefs in the history of hip-hop.

As the winner of the beef, 50 has been given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to proclaiming his victories against Ja. In fact, 50 Cent once said that he bought out 200 tickets to Ja Rule show so that the first five rows would be empty. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Ja was asked about the rumor and immediately shot it down, calling cap.

"I got 10 stacks for anybody that can find footage of this foolery," Ja said passionately. "We live in a world where everything is on video. Like c'mon man, stop with the foolery. We also live in a world where lies is better than the truth. But yeah, straight cap, never happened."

As one can imagine, this scenario has turned into a he-said, she-said scenario although with Ja and 50, it always is. At this point, there will never be a resolution to the beef.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC