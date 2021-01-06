The world is praying for legendary producer/artist Dr. Dre after the 55-year-old was hospitalized and placed in the ICU for a brain aneurysm. Thankfully, Dre was able to seek medical attention right away, which makes his chances of recovering much higher. Still, the last thing that the Compton icon needs is added stress at this time, but that's exactly what's coming his way.

According to a report by TMZ, which was the first to report on Dr. Dre suffering a brain aneurysm, the rap producer's home in Pacific Palisades was targeted by burglars who heard that the star has been hospitalized. Four men were spotted on the premises by security as they were casing the house at approximately 2 AM. Before they could get inside the main living area, security had called the police and confronted them. The men reportedly fled, but the cops found them and arrested them.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The publication notes that law enforcement is under the impression that the would-be burglars saw the numerous articles about Dr. Dre's health and decided that it was the most opportune time to hit a lick off the producer.

Dr. Dre is currently in stable condition. He posted a message last night, thanking people for their support as he recovers. "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he said on Instagram. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

[via]