If you can think this far back, you'll recall a time when 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were actually friends. Somewhere throughout their history, things changed and now, they both absolutely despise each other. Perhaps the most ferocious of 50 Cent's rivals, Floyd Mayweather and the rapper have gone back and forth for years, keeping quiet recently and laying off the illiteracy jokes. At the top of 2020, Fif claimed that he would only be focusing on positivity in the future and it would appear as though he's staying true to his word. You know what they say... if you've got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. He's taking that approach with the multiple-time boxing champion.



Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

When a fan commented on one of 50 Cent's social posts, asking him what he thought about Mayweather's alleged meet-and-greet session with fans at a "roach motel" in the United Kingdom, the entrepreneur kindly asked for the focus to be shifted away from his enemy. "Please don’t write this on my page," wrote 50 Cent as his caption, reposting a screengrab of the remark in question. "I don’t care what champ is doing."

If 50 Cent was truly unbothered, he likely wouldn't be posting the comment and responding to it in the first place. Clearly, he still feels a slight need to troll his usual targets but he's just doing so in a less petty manner. Don't get me wrong though, this is still pretty petty.