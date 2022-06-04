He never misses a moment to troll his peers and Madonna is a favorite for 50 Cent. The Rap mogul often takes to his social media pages to deliver memes or hot takes on pop culture, and while most people ignore his antics, Madonna hasn't appreciated being teased. It was about six months ago when Fif and the "Material Girl" icon engaged in a back and forth of sorts after he mocked her over her sexy fishnet photos.

Madonna has gained attention for her often racy images as people tell the 63-year-old not to strip down online. However, by now the world knows that Madonna answers to no one, and after 50 Cent cracked jokes, she bit back.

Although Fif apologized for his previous remarks—an apology that Madonna called "fake"—he's back once again with another post that will certainly get under the singer's skin. 50 Cent took one of Madonna's recent photos and included it in a photo dump where he seemingly compared her new look to aliens.

In the picture, Madonna has her knees up and legs slightly open, and she's wearing glasses that reminded Fif of extraterrestrials. In the caption, he added, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." He's amassed tens of thousands of comments and reactions, so we're sure Madonna will have something to say about this.

Check out her previous clap back above and Fif's latest jab below.