If you follow 50 Cent on Instagram, you know that the rapper has no trouble using the platform to speak his mind, even if some of his comments get him in trouble from time to time. Most recently, Fif is facing some heat following the comments he made about “Like A Virgin” singer Madonna’s unmissable thirst traps.

The 63-year-old dropped off the carousel of sultry snapshots on November 25th, revealing in the caption that the app had initially deleted them due to a small part of her nipple being exposed. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” she wrote beneath the edited re-post.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

While many of the pictures show Madonna laying around wearing black lingerie, one of them gave followers an up close and personal look at her behind, scantily clad and poking out from beneath the bed. The “I Get Money” recording artist shared the photo in question to his own page, writing, “Yo this is the funniest shit LOL.”

“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do ‘Like A Virgin’ at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO,” he continued. A few days later, the “Material Girl” clapped back at 50, calling him out for his hateful comments. “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”





Following Madonna’s response, the New York-born star logged back into IG to share his thoughts. “I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings,” he told his followers on December 2nd. “She went and dug up a old MTV, TRL photo from ‘03. Ok I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in [any way], I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before. I hope you accept my apology.”

The rapper’s Instagram shows that the apology post has since been taken down, but not before The Shade Room grabbed some screenshots. Check them out below.



