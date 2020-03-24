The wrath of 50 Cent is never-ending. The New York rapper has been at war with Emmanuel Gonzalez, an NYPD officer who ordered his staff to shoot him "on sight" in 2018, for over one year. The threat was taken very seriously and 50 Cent is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief after Gonzalez was charged with domestic violence. Now, he rejoices.

"Remember Commanding officer Emmanuel Gonzalez, who was bust down to auxiliary," asks Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in a new Instagram post. "He caught a DV domestic violence case he punched his wife in the face. This guy was just no good."

Jackson added more in an additional comment.

"God is handling his ass, for all the things he did to people," he wrote.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was announced that Gonzalez had been transferred to a group of citizen police volunteers. The transfer came after Gonzalez influenced the owner of a New York bikini bar to send a generator and supplies to Puerto Rico after it had been impacted by Hurricane Maria. The location he requested supplies be sent to was partly owned by himself, making this a matter of personal business.

50 Cent has a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to this, his show For Life is striving right now, due in part to the number of folks self-quarantining in front of their television sets. The pettiness inside of him is obviously more interested in this though.