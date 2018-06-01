Emmanuel Gonzalez
- Beef50 Cent Comes For NYPD Opp Charged With Domestic Violence50 Cent rejoices after Emmanuel Gonzalez, the commanding officer who threatened to kill him in 2018, gets charged with domestic violence.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Doubles Down: "Emanuel Gonzalez Is A Dirty Cop"50 Cent is seeking objectivity in his quest to drain the NYPD swamp.By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent's War With The NYPD Intensifies With Further Threats50 Cent is the centerpiece of a disturbing press conference. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Fake Kanye West Story: "This Boy Is Really Handicap"50 Cent thinks that Kanye West pulled a Kobe Bryant at a wheelchair basketball game.By Alex Zidel
- Society50 Cent May Sue New York City After Officer's Threat: "I'm Afraid For My Life"50 Cent is closing all his business in the city of New York.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Unleashes Tirade On "Shoot On Sight" NYPD Officer50 Cent wants Emmanuel Gonzalez to lose his job.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Worries NYPD "Shoot On Sight" Threat Will Affect His SonParenting is hard enough without the NYPD threats. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent On "Get The Strap" Investigation: "NYPD Gonna F-ck Us All Up"NYPD always has the strap.By Alex Zidel