In order to get the inside scoop, some outlets will do whatever they can for information. Reaching out to event attendees or people involved in controversies can result in exclusives, especially for blogs like The Shade Room. They've developed a reputation for being a site that breaks celebrity news regularly, and according to 50 Cent, the outlet was digging around about the Rap mogul allegedly being attacked at a party.

Recently, rumors circulated that Fif was the victim of a robbery at Tony Yayo's event and according to 50 Cent, TSR began DMing people to learn what happened. He wasn't happy.



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

Fif uploaded a photo of a DM that the outlet reportedly sent to someone. "Hi! I see you DJ'd last night at Atlantis. Can you confirm if 50 Cent was robbed? We can keep you anonymous," they wrote. In another, the publication sent, "Hi! We're hearing that 50 Cent got robbed last night after attending the Atlantis. Can you confirm?"

The Power hitmaker accused them of having a "slow news day," adding that they were "making sh*t up."

"You would have heard somebody got man down out there fool. I'm tapped in, I even get your little messages Smh [laughing emoji]," he reportedly wrote in the caption. "[Eyeball emoji] This is the kinda sh*t they are doing, stop sending people this kinda sh*t. TF wrong with you." Everyone involved seems to have reconciled as Fif deleted the post, but you can check out the screenshots below.