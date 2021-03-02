It was a rough weekend for DaniLeigh. The multihyphenate entertainer has been on the receiving end of negativity for some time, but her relationship with DaBaby amplified the criticisms. Then, she walked herself into the "Yellow Bone" controversy, and although she apologized for her tone-deaf song, the public won't let the Def Jam talent move forward. With each post she makes, screenshots and insults are shared, and now, DaniLeigh has called out The Shade Room for their coverage of her personal and business moves.

On Twitter, DaniLeigh posted a screenshot of her DMs with the entertainment blog after tweeting "F*ck @TheShadeRoom." She mentioned them in her Instagram Story and wrote over the post, "@theshaderoom is a evil ass f*cking platform I blocked em months ago and they still wanna post me every f*ckin day. I'm getting my attorney on this sh*t ! Imagine that I was a depressed Lil girl that was effected by this internet sh*t y'all would be posting my 'RIP' POST F*CK YALL DEAD ASS."

Then, DaniLeigh DMed a few more messages where she told the blog not to post about her anymore. "Y'all always wanna post sh*t that's gon be viral knowing what people gon say," she penned. "And u don't even be posting the truth. Y'all really got some problem with me. For whatever reason. U don't kno me."



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

DaniLeigh also addressed her month-old controversy that has caused people to call her Dominican heritage into question. "Well everyone is calling me a white girl and I ain’t no f*cking white girl ... I’m Dominican... with a whole bunch of sh*t in me .. I write songs how I speak. I’m also a human being . So but whatever y’all don’t care . Y’all hate me lol."

Someone responded by telling her that her parents are "clearly white." DaniLeigh set the record straight and replied, "They are light skin. My mom is thick af with curly hair that she straightens... my dad is darker than me .. tf ???? I got cousins that look jus like u!! Dominicans are black also. Jus leave it alone bro I ain’t no fucking white girl."

Check out the posts below.