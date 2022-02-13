Kanye West has been going on a full-blown assault of Pete Davidson over the past couple of days, and there is no doubt that it is starting to get very ugly. Regardless, Kanye seems to be having a jolly good time in his own world as he seeks to make Pete look as dorky as possible. There has been a nonstop stream of posts coming from Kanye's IG today, and some have theorized that the artist could very well be hacked.

Just moments ago, Kanye came out and proved to his fans that he is the one pulling the strings, as he posted multiple photos of himself holding a piece of paper with today's date.

"MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE," Kanye wrote.





From there, Kanye went on to praise two very different entities, in Kevin Durant and The Shade Room. Kanye noticed that KD liked his post about Pete, which has Ye excited about a rekindled friendship with the Brooklyn Nets superstar. From there, he praised The Shade Room for always having his back, regardless of the story.

"THATS LOVE KD JUST THAT SIMPLE LIKE MADE ME REALIZED AND LIBERATED I’M GONNA TELL EVERYONE I SEE TODAY THAT KD LIKED MY POST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME I FEEL RECOGNIZED YOU COULD HAVE ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD AND STILL BE DISMISSED I STARTED TO FEEL LIKE IT WAS ME AGAINST THE WORLD EVERYONE," Kanye explained.









The posts have been hard to keep up with, and we're sure that more are on the way. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the hip-hop world.