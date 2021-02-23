50 Cent's getting deep into his Hollywood bag these days. As a prolific executive producer of hit series like Power and its spin-off, along with ABC's For Life and the upcoming Black Mafia Family, his success rate is undisputed when it comes to the world of television. Now, he's teaming up with Kenya Barris to bring a series adaptation of 50's book co-authored by Robert Greene, The 50th Law to life for Netflix, Deadline reports.

Greene and 50 Cent will be teaming up with Barris and Hale Rothstein, who executive produce blackAF on Netflix, as the executive producer's for the series. Barris and Rothstein will also write the pilot script for the series.

It's a massive move for both 50 Cent and Barris who've both become dominant forces in the world of television. Fif hit the 'Gram where he celebrated the announcement. "Netflix now you know this is a problem, Kenya Barris is no joke and if me and you ain't cool, you ain't gonna make it," he wrote. "Let's work. Boom. Greenlight gang."

DaBaby slid into the comment section where he hinted at a potential role on some sort of project with Fif, writing, "Still Studying."

In related news, Fif also unveiled the cast for Power Book IV: Force which includes Gabrielle Ryan, Lili Simmons, and more. Check that out here.

[Via]