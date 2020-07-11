Kenya Barris has been killing the game. In 2014, the talented director, writer, and actor created Black-ish, to critical acclaim. The series, starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yara Shahidi was a hit. He has since created the Grown-ish and Mixed-ish spinoffs. The franchise looks like it will keep growing with Barris at the helm. He sat down with Deadline to discuss another "ish" spinoff and his new Netflix deal.

"We’re brewing it, yeah. It’s something I’m really super excited about," answer Barris when questioned about another "ish" show. "Yeah, we’re brewing it, and hopefully it gets done, and adds to that world in a really special way." Barris also believes that his deal with Netflix, where his show #blackAF is streaming, will not get in the way of his expanding "ish" universe. "Not if I stay, contractually if I stay within that world," Barris explained, stating that as long as he keeps the "ish" universe contained to ABC he should be good. "No. It’s actually sometimes a little bit nicer to go and do network television because it’s a little bit freeing in a different kind of way because you get to tell different kinds of stories." Do you want to see another "ish" show?