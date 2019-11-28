It was announced back in July that Kid Cudi's next album, Entergalactic, would have a companion Netflix series executive produced by Kenya Barris. The show was detailed to be an adult animated series about a young man's journey to find love. Riding the success of Black-ish, Barris penned a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and Entergalactic will be one of the programs to be released by his production company, Khalabo Ink Society. Barris recently appeared on Complex's "Watch Less" podcast and shared some more information about what we could expect from Cudi's multi-disciplinary endeavor.

"It's crazy," Barris said. "It's the craziest thing in terms of TV. It's the most ambitious thing. It also shows who he is as an artist... We started talking and he's a huge fan of animation and that notion of animation lasts forever."

Aside from hyping up how special the show will be, Barris also spoke about its concept. "The idea of there's never been an album and a series dropped at the same time, so each song will have a 30-minute narrative that kind of explains what that song is about and it's a love story... It's a youthful love story told through Cudi's music."

Barris wasn't in a position to divulge much about the musical component of the musical component of the Entergalactic project, but he did say it is an "amazing album" of "bangers". He also may have let some secrets slip when he said Ty Dolla $ign has a "crazy collab" on there and name-dropped Gucci Mane before trailing off.

In terms of Cudi's progress on the album, Barris said, "He's still working on it now. He has the basis of every episode, but he's gonna do more music. We did it specifically for this series. We really let the music drive the creative, but there's moments in the creative where Cudi will say like, 'I want the song to take this turn.'"

