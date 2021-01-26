With a legendary music career to look back on, 50 Cent has since set his sights on the world of television. And as he once did during his tenure in the rap game, Fif has once again taken another medium by storm. With acclaimed series like Power, Power: Book II, and ABC's For Life, Fif has proven himself to be quite the accomplished producer, a quality that will only improve with time. Especially if his upcoming BMF series lives up to the lofty hype he's been kicking up this past few months.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, Fif took to Instagram to share a teaser to his new series, offering up a few tantalizing words about the potential of BMF. "This is one is different," he declares, alongside a banger that sounds like a hybrid production from both Dr. Dre and Eminem. "BMF is going to be Bigger then POWER. I have to say it so you know i knew it would b." Of course, he's not exactly divulging much about what fans can expect from the true-crime series. We already know that BMF is based on the lives of brothers “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who ultimately formed one of the biggest crime families in United States history.

While a release date has yet to be announced, it's clear that 50 has BMF on the mind, a surefire signal that the anticipated series is coming sooner than later. Most recently, it was confirmed that Kash Doll would be joining the cast, and Rick Ross previously toyed with the idea of licensing his iconic "BMF" anthem to 50 Cent -- though it's unlikely the rapper will agree with Renzel's conditions.