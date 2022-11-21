Kicking the week off right with some new music is Pivot Gang’s own MFnMelo. After sharing his “Rumors” single earlier this month, the lyricist is back with a more emotional track, “Flowers To Go.”

Landing on Monday (November 21), the song finds the Chicago-based artist explicitly reflecting on just how short life can be. “Flowers to go / You never know, if there’ll be enough time / I need to know / You need to show,” he sings on the chorus.

Throughout his verses, MFnMelo correspondingly shares bars about losing those closest to him in his life. Clever lyrics like “Tell me why my dawg is my dawg and he’s straying” prove how confusing it can be when our relationships take unexpected turns.

“If you love me, tell me you love me but don’t stare at me, man,” he cautions listeners before reminding us that he’s a true rarity.

Pivot Gang has been undeniably on fire with their new arrivals. Back in October, they shared a joint track called “Aang.” Weeks later, another group effort titled “911” landed, sparking anticipation amongst fans for what else they have to deliver in the future.

For his part, collective member Frsh Waters made waves with his “Pray n’ Repent” single. Now, MFnMelo is holding things down.

While fans are happy to have new music to stream from Pivot Gang, they have even more to be excited about. This coming weekend, the artists will be hosting their John Walt Day in Metro Chi-town.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (November 26), and will be an all-ages show. The poster reveals that Saba, MFnMelo, Joseph Chilliams, Frsh Waters, and daedaePIVOT will all be in attendance.

Stream “Flowers To Go” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, share your thoughts on the new song in the comments.

