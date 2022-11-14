It’s been a big few weeks for the artists in Pivot Gang. After assisting Saba with his Few Good Things record back in February, the collective has shared a string of singles that has their fans singing the Chicago-based creative’s praises.

Near the end of October, we heard them show out on “Aang,” and not long after that we got the same exciting energy on “911.” Frsh Waters kept things going with his “Pray n’ Repent” release last week, and now, it’s MFnMelo’s turn to hold it down.

For his part, the En Route hitmaker is making waves with his “Rumors” track, which arrived on Monday (November 14).

“People say don’t make a move unless you know your worth / Them the same people that ain’t took the time to search,” he raps.

In the days ahead of his single’s release, the lyricist got reflective in the caption of an Instagram photo dump. Initially, he spoke on soon reaping the things he’s sown as of late.

“No matter how true or false that statement is, I’m learning to be more grateful of all the moments! Muhf*ckin Monday #ForeverEnRoute.”

Another post from this morning finds Melo thanking everyone who helped make his vision come to life. Blake Wright was on production, while @romarsalis aided in mixing and @vsopstudios did their part with mastering.

Stream MFnMelo’s “Rumors” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for more music from Pivot Gang coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was told get money, f*ck these bitches, he was hurt

I was told YOLO by my partner on my church

People say don’t make a move unless you know your worth

Them the same people that ain’t took the time to search