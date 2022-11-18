We’re once again talking about ticket sales thanks to a viral video of DaBaby. The rapper has taken hits regarding his controversies, and according to reports, it has affected his ticket sales. Things kicked off back in August when it was suggested that his concert was canceled due to low sales. Then, earlier this month, it was rumored that another of his shows was selling two-for-one tickets.

Adding to the controversy is a woman who shared a video of DaBaby, claiming that he was trying to give tickets away for free. “He came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets,” she tweeted. “Left and came back with a camera man. ‘Why’s he here again’ [sideways laughing emoji].”

Someone asked her if anyone accepted the tickets and if she planned to go.

“Nah a couple of my coworkers accepted them,” she responded. “His friend asked me and my friend if we wanted some and started to had them to us but we said no thanks. I like his music just didn’t feel like going.”

People commented that it “says a lot” about an artist if people didn’t even want to see them for free. After being trolled mercilessly once again, DaBaby returned with a response.

“Whoever paying them blogs to post dat bullsh*t needa get they money back. [crying laughing emoji],” he wrote. “It ain’t working n*gga [crying laughing emoji][forward pointing finger] We showing up in real life & we flipping sh*t upside DOWN [tornado emoji][fire emoji].”

DaBaby’s controversies have certainly painted him in a negative light. For years, the North Carolina rapper has faced several legal issues concerning assault allegations. Later, he faced accusations of homophobia due to statements made on stage at Rolling Loud. The reaction from the public was heavy as people from all walks of life condemned his remarks.

The rapper’s contention with DaniLeigh, the mother of his daughter Velour, played out on social media, making him a target once again. The ex-couple seems to be in a better place these days, but his mounting infractions make many believe it has affected his fanbase.