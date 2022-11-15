Meek Mill reacted to a new CNN interview with Jeff Bezos on Twitter, Monday. Bezos told the outlet that he intends to give away the majority of his personal wealth during his lifetime.

“One day I hope somebody could donate millions to ‘black on black gun violence’ or to fix poverty in one poverty-stricken area as [an] experiment… because it’s really fixable stuff and it’s more people losing lives [than] the wars they show on the news to guns and fentanyl,” Meek Mill tweeted.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: American rapper Meek Mill looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He added: “And I don’t just hope for a person from another race to fix our cultural problems either. I plan on making/raising the money to participate and stand on what I’m talking about… It’s not rap music it’s the environment that needs addressing music will change.”

Bezos is reportedly worth between $121 billion and $124 billion. He spoke with CNN’s Chloe Melas at his Washington, DC, home on Saturday. He explained the money will go to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity. Bezos declined to identify a specific percentage nor provide any tangible information about how he’d give his money away.

As for adding to his wealth, CNN recently reported that Bezos and Jay-Z are in talks to potentially place a bid on the Washington Commanders. Owner Daniel Snyder has said that he’s considering selling the organization.

“I grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid … and it is my favorite sport … so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Bezos said when asked if the rumors were true.

Bezos also discussed a variety of other topics including a possible economic recession, visiting outer space, and more.

Check out Meek Mill’s posts on Twitter below.

