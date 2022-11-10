New episodes of The Kardashians continue to shed light on situations that the famous family endured throughout the year. On the latest episode of the hit Hulu series, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe joked about the then-ongoing trial between themselves and Blac Chyna, claiming that Dream Kardashian’s mom ruined Kourtney’s wedding fitting for all of them.

Kourtney, who was not included in the lawsuit, shared, “I sent photos to my sisters and my mom, and they were all like, ‘We wish we could be there, Blac Chyna’s ruining it all. I haven’t even seen one thing about it.” Later in the episode, the family matriarch Kris Jenner joked that she had to drink several martinis due to the trial’s stressful effects on her.

“I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired — tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three!” Chyna, who shares a child with Rob Kardashian, sued Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner for defamation and ending her reality series Rob & Chyna, area of the show’s second season.

As for aspireng lawyer Kim K, she opened up about how the “fascinating” trial had an impact on her legal studies. “I’ve been taking notes during this trial. It was so interesting to see you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted,” she shared. ”It is definitely really scary. I’ve never really been through a full trial where I’m up for something.”

The SKIMs founder added, “It’s just fascinating to be living it and learning from it at the same time.” However, Kylie had different thoughts about the proceedings, “This trial honestly has been very, very stressful. We just want it to be over.”

Ultimately, a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May. But Chyna isn’t letting up. She and her lawyers are planning to appeal the decision in the near future.