Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that they would be hiring Ime Udoka. Of course, the team fired Steve Nash, and from there, it was reported that the Nets were about to hire someone who is incredibly controversial.

Udoka had been suspended by the Celtics for an entire season after it was revealed that he slept with a Celtics staffer. This was a huge story especially since it meant that he cheated on his longtime partner Nia Long.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Celtics essentially told the Nets that they could have Udoka, even though he was already employed by the team. It was a wild turn of events that had NBA fans both confused and amused at the dramatics. Unfortunately, this has also confused Celtics players who thought Udoka would be back.

In an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Marcus Smart made it very clear that he is not happy about this latest development. Smart believes this whole thing is nonsensical and that his franchise has just helped out a fellow rival.

Nick Grace/Getty Images

“We obviously thought he’d be back, but the team and organization felt a different way. Unfortunately, that’s the business side of it and we have to deal with it,” Smart said. “[Ime’s] name got slandered & slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple months later he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals. It’s tough. It makes no sense.

“He’s going to possibly take a job right down the street from us and be coaching the same guys we were trying to beat to get to where we were last year.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Udoka has yet to be officially announced in Brooklyn, although we’re sure that is coming soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.

