LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up another win last night as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. If you were watching the game, you would know that this win was made possible thanks to the heroics of Matt Ryan who got a buzzer-beater to force overtime.

Unfortunately, LeBron did not look like his usual self yesterday. While he did drop a cool and casual 20 points, it felt like something was wrong with the Lakers superstar. He was making some bad plays down the stretch, and his basketball IQ wasn’t on the level it usually is.

As it turns out, LeBron was simply playing with a mystery illness that has been plaguing him all week. As a matter of fact, LeBron’s intentions were to go home and sleep immediately after the game. It just goes to show that LeBron is dedicated to the game, no matter how he may be feeling.

“Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night,” LeBron said. “It hurt me to my soul to miss out on the Halloween party with all my guys on Monday…Tom Brady’s been on the injury report for like 20 straight years. Somehow he just plays.”

James and the Lakers are now on a two-game winning streak. These are their first two wins of the season, and you can’t help but feel like this team has finally figured out how to win. The Pelicans and the Nuggets are good teams, so beating them should build some confidence, moving forward.

The Lakers were met with some adversity very early on in the season, but now, they are showing the world that they have some fight in them. With LeBron healthy, they can perhaps make a huge run over the coming months.

