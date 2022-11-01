Tom Brady is the best quarterback to ever play the game of football. While this might be true, every single high-level player has their comeuppance. Eventually, you will become washed, and you just have to come to terms with that. It’s a sad reality that Brady is currently dealing with.

He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not looked good this season. The team is currently sitting at a record of 3-5, and if the playoffs were to start today, they would be on the outside looking in. That would be disastrous for Brady, and now, he is looking to get back into the win column.

While speaking on his Let’s Go podcast, Brady explained how he is not worried about the team’s current predicament. While he does hate losing, he simply thinks that this is a good test of the team’s willingness to keep going.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that, and we’ve got to go change it. So I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender.”

The Buccaneers have lost some bad games to some bad teams. Regardless, Tom isn’t looking to dwell on those losses. He understands that football is a give-and-take sport that is never easy. In his mind, the next game is the one that is always the most important.

“Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks?” Brady said. “Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game that we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And it’s a big challenge for us. So we’re gonna see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all.”

The Bucs will be in tough this weekend as they look to take on the Los Angeles Rams.