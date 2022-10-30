In an attempt to keep the Yeezy brand alive, Kanye West made an unplanned visit to the headquarters of a popular shoe company– Skechers.

Since being dropped from Adidas amid his anti-Semitic comments, the father of four has desperately been trying to make up for it. So much so that he took a trip to Manhattan Beach, California, hoping to win the family footwear brand over.

A representative from Skechers told TMZ, “[Kanye] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

Apparently, Ye didn’t do his research, as a Jewish family founded the company.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices,” the rep stated.

MEGA/Getty Images

Once the news hit social media, many people were confused about Ye’s efforts. Many felt that the Yeezy brand didn’t quite align with that of Skechers, while others couldn’t believe that the brand had turned him down.

Although the subject is serious, one group of people couldn’t help but make a joke out of it. Saturday Night Live created an entire comedy skit mocking everyone involved.

The three-minute clip, which has garnered over 200,000 views in less than 12 hours, featured fictitious Skechers employees.

An actress playing the marketing director started the video by saying, “Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price and having zero tolerance for antisemitism.”

Within less than a minute, the tone of the clip changed. Instead of standing firm in their choices, the made-up characters began bragging about how cool Skechers must be to have been chosen by Ye.

“I’m proud to work for Skechers. When is the last time I said that” an actor asked.

Watch the entire skit below.