Kanye West has created quite a mess for himself recently. From losing brand deals to no longer being a billionaire, things have not been looking too good for the father of four.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While there’s an extensive list of all the things Ye has done in recent months, one incident, in particular, is still making headlines. After he dissed Charlamagne Tha God on Drink Champs, the Breakfast Club host came back with a vengeance.

During an episode of Brilliant Idiots, Charla revealed the distinct details of a phone conversation he had with the DONDA rapper.

“[Kanye was] basically trying to get me on board to sh*t on somebody he knows is my friend– Pete Davidson.” After telling him that he and Pete are good friends, Ye allegedly yelled, “My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a ten-inch penis, and you won’t help me,” he told his co-host, Andrew Schulz.

Charlamagne further admitted that he keeps brining up Pete’s size is because he knows it gets Kanye upset.

Rounding off on the story, he added, “You said that to me. But he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from. The motherf*cker is a master manipulator.”

After things went viral on social media, the SNL comedian felt the need to thank Charla for his solidarity. According to Hollywood Life, a source revealed to them the specifics of their conversation.

As reported by the media outlet, “Pete truly wants nothing to do with the drama and wishes Kanye would just move past this. Pete certainly has, and he’s focused on his own life. He just wishes Kanye would do the same. It meant a lot for Charlamagne to have his back and he knows he is a true friend. They go way back and even though Pete knows Charlamagne is cool with Kanye, he appreciates speaking up for him.”

While Ye’s alleged comments had the internet in shambles, it didn’t stop him from going in on Pete and Kim K’s former relationship. During an interview with the Lex Fridman Podcast, he explained why their relationship didn’t last.

“Not just because he’s ugly,” Ye stated. “He’s not Black, she likes Black guys.”

