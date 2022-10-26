Jeezy discussed investing in property during his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that he owns “half of Atlanta.” The rapper explained that he purchases property every year on his birthday.

“Every big check I ever got, I bought property. Every time I had a birthday, I buy property,” he said. “I don’t buy chains, watches, cars, none of that; I buy property.”

From there, Jeezy recalled being put on to investing in property by his close friend and business partner, Solo.

“We went and bought all this land and buildings in the beginning. I kinda fell back from it because I was touring. I got back and he was like, ‘Come sit down and talk to me,’” he explained.

He continued: “He broke out the business and was like, ‘You know this building you bought for such-and-such is worth this now. And this land you bought for this is worth this now.’ I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Damn! We didn’t do anything.’ He was like, ‘That’s what I’m trying to tell you, that’s what real estate is.’ From that day forward, I was stuck.”

While invested in his estate portfolio, Jeezy still is focused on his music career as well. He recently released the project, Snofall, with his long-time collaborator DJ Drama. The mixtape features appearances from Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

Despite working together, Jeezy and Drama had to work through issues they had with one another, regarding someone managing Drama.

Check out Jeezy’s appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.

