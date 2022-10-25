The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.

Jeezy recently sat down with Lorel on The Morning Hustle Show where he discussed putting aside his differences with Gibbs. Though it seemed like a rather one-sided feud, Jeezy explained that he knew that it would only escalate further if he matched Gibbs’ energy.

Young Jeezy and Nas attend Kenny Burns Official Birthday Party at Gold Room on November 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Snofall rapper revisited his short-lived feud with Nas over “Hip-Hop is Dead” which he once believed targeted him. Nas later called him to clarify that it wasn’t but the brief exchange left a lasting impact on Jeezy.

“He was calm. He didn’t match my energy. And that always stuck with me,” Jeezy said. “So when the thing happened with me and Gibbs, I understood he was frustrated. And then I ain’t match his energy because he’s an artist. He has a right to be frustrated. But what I got out of the whole thing and started to understand was as Black men, we just got to learn how to communicate with each other.”

Jeezy said that he doesn’t think anyone has the right to tell others how to feel but there should be room for dialogue to reach a mutual understanding. But, beyond dealing with disgruntled former signees, Jeezy emphasized that communication is critical in business and life in general.

Check the clip below.