Jeezy has explained why it was so important for him to patch things up with Freddie Gibbs, 10 years after the two had a falling out with one another. Speaking on Ebro In The Morning, Jeezy said that their beef is one of his biggest regrets.

“I knew he was going to be a star with or without me,” Jeezy admitted of Gibbs.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The interview comes after Gibbs gave Jeezy a shout-out on his new album, Soul Sold Separately, which was released last month.

“I’m really intentional about making sure that I reconnect with a lot of people,” Jeezy continued. “Not on no Kumbaya — but just like ‘I had love for you,’ and if it was my wrongdoing or me reacting to what you did to me… we had a miscommunication or somebody was talking through somebody else, and the word got to me. That happened before where people think you ain’t keeping your word, but you talking to somebody else, you got my line hit me directly.”

He added: “It’s just like my biggest regret and still will be how I nourished my relationships in the beginning — because I had no idea that 10 years later, that would affect me.”

Gibbs confirmed that the two had squashed their longstanding beef during an interview after the release of his new album. He explained that the two ran into each other at an airport and made amends.

Check out Jeezy’s appearance on Ebro In The Morning below.

[Via]