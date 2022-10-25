Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.

“Going to get into a lot of trouble for saying this but…Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are now producing objectively bad albums,” Owens tweeted. “But I guess they are too big to fail so everyone just pretends their music is still good.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance was released back in July, while Swift’s Midnights just dropped on Friday. Both are expected to finish the year as two of the biggest albums of 2022.

As for what artists Owens is a fan of, she’s spent recent weeks defending Kanye West after numerous antisemitic rants and other erratic behavior. Owens even attended his latest fashion show, while Ye was present at the premiere of her controversial documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

Following the news that Adidas is ending their partnership with West, Owens defended him on Twitter, writing: “As a company, @adidas has every right to sever ties with whomever. That said, they better pay Ye. We are not going to witness Ye’s intellectual property be stolen and his life bankrupted while being told black people need to shut up about it or suffer the same consequence.”

