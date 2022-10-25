Throughout his 15 years in the music business, Akon has managed to work with everyone Jeezy and Eminem, to Michael Jackson and Gwen Stefani. Many fans were shocked to recently discover that the “Locked Up” singer has never done music with Jay-Z. During a recent sit down with podcaster Bootleg Kev, Akon opened up about not having worked with Hov in his career.

“Me and Jay never worked together,” Akon shared. “Which is crazy. I’m like, ‘how I worked with every artist in the globe except Jay-Z.’ To this day I don’t know why.” Bootleg Kev went on to ask if a collaboration with the two artists ever got close to happening, to which the “Smack That” star shared, “It wasn’t even inquired. Because the thing is, I think it was the timing in each other’s careers. At the time when I was at peak musically, he was moving executively.”

When Akon released his debut single “Locked Up” in 2004, Jay-Z was appointed president of Def Jam that same year. The Konvict Music founder seemed to embark on a similar route in 2008 after he took a break from releasing full lengths albums and focused on supporting his the upcoming artists T-Pain and Lady Gaga.

Akon’s comments comes on the heels of the Senegalese star revealed that he recently received hair transplants in Turkey. “In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was real thin,” he told Kev about the painful procedure. “The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up. That numbing ain’t no joke. They stick a needle like this big, non-stop.”

