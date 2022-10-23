Wiki’s been on a roll as of late. Last year, he dropped the critically acclaimed Half God, which saw features from heavy-hitter lyricists like Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, and MIKE. This year, he’s made appearances on a few singles, most recently “Golden Green” with Emma-Jean Thackray.

Now, Wiki’s teamed up with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5 for Cold Cuts, a collection of eighteen songs. It’s East Coast underground rap at its finest, as Wiki shows off his lyrical acrobatics over dusty boom-bap beats that mean business.

Wiki’s joined by a handful of friends on the project. “Come Home” sees a feature from Afrikillz, and Navy Blue is back for more with “One More Chance.” Other talents making appearances are Papo2oo4, Big Ouee, Dj Lucas, Reed, Hunnaloe, YL, and Slicky.

Check out the project below, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Tracklist