Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, arrived yesterday, and Swift’s army of fans have already seemingly dissected every second of the project. As with any release as big as Midnights, many of Swift’s peers have shared their thoughts on the new album, including R&B legend Janet Jackson.

Swift had name dropped Jackson in one of the most talked-about songs on the record, “Snow On The Beach,” which is a collaboration with Lana Del Ray. “I can’t speak, afraid to jinx it / I don’t even dare to wish it / But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I’m all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?” Taylor sings on the low-key tune, referencing Jackson’s 2001 song and album All For You.

Janet Jackson was quick to respond to the mention, taking to Twitter the same day as the Midnight release. “I LUV it,” the singer wrote, adding multiple kissing emojis. Janet also included a video of her listening to the song in question, grinning and occasionally humming along. “It’s nice… It’s nice,” she says at the end of the recording.

Swift was seemingly starstruck by Jackson’s response, and replied, “I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere.” She included a tearing-up emoji, prayer hands, and a heart.

Swift’s new album finds her diverging from her recent indie-folk foray, and returning to the pop sensibilities of Lover, Reputation, and 1989. It is mainly produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, but also features production from Sounwave.

