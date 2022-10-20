Last night, the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks in a game that was meant to be a huge statement. Of course, the Mavs eliminated the Suns from the playoffs last season, robbing us of an epic Suns Vs. Warriors Western Conference Finals.

The Suns wanted to get their revenge, and for much of last night’s game, it seemed like the Suns were cooked. In the end, however, they were able to make an inspiring comeback, which eventually ended with Damion Lee scoring the game-winner for the Suns.

DAMION LEE FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ej6aPEvEj4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2022

For those who may not know, Lee is the husband of Steph Curry’s sister. This makes the two family, and as you can imagine, Steph was very happy for his brother-in-law last night. In fact, Curry was so excited that he began screaming in his living room, much to the dismay of his wife Ayesha.

Curry acknowledges the fact that he woke up his children, although he clearly doesn’t seem to care all that much. In fact, he even admits to as much. His excitement was simply uncontainable.

When the Warriors play the Suns this season, Curry will have to put his relationship with Lee aside. Considering Curry is a four-time champion, that shouldn’t be a problem for him.