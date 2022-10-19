The RICO case indicting Young Thug and other members of the YSL crew has kept Gunna in jail for months now, and it just took an ugly turn in the courthouse. Videos have surfaced online of one of the hearings in Gunna’s case, where the judge threatened to have his family arrested if they continued to criticize the legal process in the courtroom.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This comes just a few days after the “Drip or Drown” rapper’s team filed for bond for a fourth time after previous unsuccessful attempts. From what the clips show, it’s unclear what caused this judge to make such a threat, whether it was supporters shouting or otherwise disrupting the hearing. However, he seems to be addressing the speed of the case at first, before asking hecklers in the courtroom to leave if they will not allow for a smooth and uninterrupted hearing. He then threatens those who continue to heckle with an arrest.

22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART! pic.twitter.com/wqsfXAzHJe — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2022

“The only thing I can potentially do-” said Judge Ural D. Glanville in the video, “like I said, I will try the case as expeditiously as possible. But at this point in time, I don’t find any change in circumstances that would move me from changing my decision as to bond.”

At that point in the clip, some faint scuffling and voices are heard, which are unintelligible but assumed to spark the judge’s statement that followed:

“If anybody’s in the gallery, and you can’t otherwise control yourself or you want to make inappropriate comments, then you can leave at this point in time. No harm will come or nothing else will occur.”

The camera then turns to reveal several presumed family members, friends, and supporters exiting the courtroom. Judge Glanville then raised his voice and said, “But if you remain in this courtroom and make any outbursts, I’ll have you arrested.”

While the “Pushin P” rapper seems no closer to freedom, the world is captivated by his case and many are keeping his case in the public eye and advocating for his release. Kim Kardashian has been one of the more hit-profile advocates, and she recently talked about the process behind working with Gunna’s team. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more updates on Gunna and the YSL indictment.