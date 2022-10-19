Drake shared a receipt from the early days of his career back in 2006, and it shows that he was paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube. At the time, Drake was just transitioning from his career as an actor—famously known as “Wheelchair Jimmy” on Degrassi—into music, and he had only released his mixtape, Room For Improvement.

“This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now… keep going,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

The show was put on at the since-closed “Kool Haus” in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Nowadays, Drake’s worth an estimated $250 million and has over 122 million followers on Instagram.

Cube previously spoke about Drake’s success on the Sana G Morning Show in 2018, predicting that the Toronto rapper’s time on top was nearing an end.

“He had a good run,” Cube said at the time. “You’ve only got a three-year run in the rap game. You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just a pattern. Everybody. Wayne when he was hot, three years on top. T-Pain. Three years on top, looking for someone else.”

Check out the receipt from Drake’s “Kool Haus” performance below.

