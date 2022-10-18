Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, then immediately retracted his decision. The 45-year-old simply loves football too much, and he decided it would be a good idea to come back for yet another season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were certainly grateful for this although their 3-3 start to the season isn’t exactly what they were hoping for.

Brady is currently in the midst of a divorce, and some think that his decision to come out of retirement was completely misguided. During an episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady hinted at why he came back, in the end. Ultimately, it seems like it all relates to his competitiveness.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said. “There’s only one way to do it. And I think Jim, we’ve talked from time to time just about how do you enjoy the certain moments of it? The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘how do I get it done?’ You know, ‘what do I got to do to get it done?’”

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With Brady’s season going in a negative direction, one would have to assume this will be his final year. If he plays beyond 2022, then who knows what the fall-off might be like?

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL.

