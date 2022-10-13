DDG has been steadily dropping new projects over the last few years, and with each new album, he displays his growth as an artist. He has been able to escape the “YouTube rapper” label, and if you look at any DDG tracklist, you will see features from the game’s biggest artists. This was especially true on the It’s Not Me, It’s You deluxe album, which contains a feature from Offset on the song “Bulletproof Maybach.”

The two recently dropped a music video for this track, and as you will see above, it is filled with luxury Maybachs, which is pretty appropriate. Luxury brands are seen all throughout the visual, with Offset and DDG matching the energy with some braggadocios bars. As far as music videos go, this is a solid effort that proves yet again how far DDG has come as an artist over the years.

Let us know what you think of the music video, in the comments section down below.