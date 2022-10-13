Soulja Boy is the undisputed champion of doing things first. First rapper to drink water? Soulja Boy. First rapper to breathe in some oxygen? Soulja Boy. First rapper to lay video games? You guessed it… also Soulja Boy. If there is an activity or object in the world that Soulja Boy can claim as his, you better be sure he’s going to do so.

If you are a sneakerhead, then you know that claiming trends is incredibly important. Trends can change quickly and if you are the rare person to set a trend, then you are going to be revered for a long time. As it turns out, it looks like Soulja Boy is trying to lay claim to a style that hasn’t been made mainstream yet.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Spotify

In the video below, courtesy of The Shade Room, Soulja showed off some impressive colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. What is particularly interesting about this shoe is that there is a toothbrush attached to the tongue. It is an extremely odd object to put on a sneaker, but Soulja seems to love it.

As you can see, he boasts about the unique attachment, noting that he is the first to have this on a pair of sneakers. He certainly has a point, as we’re sure very few people have had the brilliant idea of putting a toothbrush close to your feet.

Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.